2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Asking Price: $34 000 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Trailhawk Year: 2013 Condition: Excellent Odometer KM: 67100 Rego State: NSW Hi all



I am regular reader of the forum, but don't usually have much to contribute.



It has is time for me to sell my Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and this is the last chance for an enthusiast to grab a real bargain before I trade it in.



It is a 2013 model with 67100km on the clock in excellent condition. It has full service history etc. Link to the carsales add:



https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...233.1484360704



I am located in Waitara, Sydney if anybody is interested.



