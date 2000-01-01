Removing lower control arms Hey guys another LCA question. All lined up to do this on Sunday (after many delays) as well as a few other bits and pieces. Just wondering if there was a write up on how to fit these as I find the service manual pretty vague, searched high and low but cant seem to find one.



Anyone know what size sockets are required? My largest is a 32mm. Ive read 35 or 36 might be required but no definitive answer.



Any particular pointers from you wise folk who have done these would be really appreciated.



Thank you kindly,



Chris. Hey guys another LCA question. All lined up to do this on Sunday (after many delays) as well as a few other bits and pieces. Just wondering if there was a write up on how to fit these as I find the service manual pretty vague, searched high and low but cant seem to find one.Anyone know what size sockets are required? My largest is a 32mm. Ive read 35 or 36 might be required but no definitive answer.Any particular pointers from you wise folk who have done these would be really appreciated.Thank you kindly,Chris.