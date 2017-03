Jeep Wrangler Rubicon - where to rent in Melbourne Guys,



New user here, big fan of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. I will land in Melbourne on 26th of March and will stay for 2 weeks. My wife is also inlove with this car but never had a chance to drive one. Is there a way / place to rent one around Melbourne area?

Please help a brother out. You know what they say: "happy wife, happy life".



Any advice will be greatly appreciated.

Warm regards,

