Trackhawk priced, McLaren 720S underrated, 2018 Jeep Wrangler specs: Car News Headlin Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] priced the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from $86,995. Order banks open August 10, and dealers will be more than happy to take your money. With the Hellcat's 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine, the Trackhawk is set to the be the most absurd SUV you can buy. According to the results of a dyno run...











Read More...



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] priced the new 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk from $86,995. Order banks open August 10, and dealers will be more than happy to take your money. With the Hellcat's 707-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine, the Trackhawk is set to the be the most absurd SUV you can buy. According to the results of a dyno run...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com