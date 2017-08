Report: China's Great Wall**wants to acquire Jeep A Chinese automaker named after the country's most iconic structure says it wants to own the most quintessentially American of automakers: Jeep. One week ago, a report claimed an unnamed Chinese automaker had placed a bid to buyout Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, a move that would fulfill CEO Sergio Marchionne's dream of merging with another automaker...











Read More...



A Chinese automaker named after the country's most iconic structure says it wants to own the most quintessentially American of automakers: Jeep. One week ago, a report claimed an unnamed Chinese automaker had placed a bid to buyout Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, a move that would fulfill CEO Sergio Marchionne's dream of merging with another automaker...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com