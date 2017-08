Rubicon's have front and rear lockers, front and rear Dana 44 diffs (Sport has a D44 rear and D30 front) so the front diff is stronger. It's geared lower for crawling over rocks and has electronic sway bar disconnects.



The front sway bar disconnects tend to play up a bit because the electrics can get clogged with mud and water. Most of the time is a fairly easy fix though as it just need to be cleaned out. __________________

Cheers,

Jamie