Diesel Just Serviced, WOW!!!! The transmission is now shifting like it should, around town when up until now the down shifting particularly has been uncoordinated. It really is nice to drive now, I love it Checked with the dealer service department and all they could tell me is that every service the computer is automatically hooked up for updates.



