Vibrating Jeep Good Morning

I am new to this forum and i would like to ask a question,I have a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Turbo Diesel 65k on the clock,I stopped at a set of lights when all of a sudden the car started shudder and vibrate i pulled over to the side of the road turned off the motor checked under the bonnet and under the car could not see anything started it backup and it ran like normal took it down to my mechanic who had the car all day and could not find a problem with the vehicle,anybody have any similar problem.

Cheers

