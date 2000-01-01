2wd xj! Now have I missed something or what! I was watching a show called Road Hauks on foxtell they customize jeeps and 4x4s and do quick flips FINALLT I THOUGHT When I saw that someone was going to do a XJ been waiting for it never seen a XJ build in all the car shows I watch...... I at least thought Mike and Ed would of done one ...........

Anyway we are going to Build a XJ they buy one for $600 and it only has one Gear Stick......."WTF!" ...................................!!

Yes a 2000 XJ Cherokee 2WD.............. WHY?

WHY Would You OWN One?

WHY Would Chrysler WASTE Their TIME $$$$ Making One ??????

Anyway the got a junk XJ 4x4 did a conversion in a few days and sold it at auction for $21000 IF YOU BELIVE "TV"

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

