Now have I missed something or what! I was watching a show called Road Hauks on foxtell they customize jeeps and 4x4s and do quick flips FINALLT I THOUGHT When I saw that someone was going to do a XJ been waiting for it never seen a XJ build in all the car shows I watch......
I at least thought Mike and Ed would of done one ...........
Anyway we are going to Build a XJ they buy one for $600 and it only has one Gear Stick......."WTF!"
...................................!!
Yes a 2000 XJ Cherokee 2WD.............. WHY?
WHY Would You OWN One?
WHY Would Chrysler WASTE Their TIME $$$$ Making One ??????
Anyway the got a junk XJ 4x4 did a conversion in a few days and sold it at auction for $21000 IF YOU BELIVE "TV"
_____ooooo
/__l_l_,\____\,___
l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]
_.(o)_)__(o)_)--o-)_)