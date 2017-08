5.7 hemi conversion Hi all, I've been doing a bit of research on the 5.7 hemi tj conversion. There seems to be plenty of info out there but when it comes to using my Nsg370 there isn't much info on it. A lot of people seem to be converting to auto or using an earlier box. Has anyone heard of this conversion using the Nsg370, it seems to stack up strength wise and it's used in 5.7 jk conversions.

Thanks everyone.





