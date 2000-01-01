Quote: Originally Posted by grandpa_spec Sick of priming my key 3 or 4 times to start the bloody car, who has repaired this and is it easier to replace the hole pump set up and where would I get the parts required cheers



I've not had to repair, nor replace the fuel pump but to be honest, if you have to go to the trouble of pulling the thing out it's probably easier to replace it. Then you can replace the o-ring on the bench and keep it as a spare in case of emergencies.



RockAuto.com for all parts.



Doug.





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk I've not had to repair, nor replace the fuel pump but to be honest, if you have to go to the trouble of pulling the thing out it's probably easier to replace it. Then you can replace the o-ring on the bench and keep it as a spare in case of emergencies.RockAuto.com for all parts.Doug.Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk