GC Bull Bar -long term off road G'day all



I am trying to decide on whether to go "bull bar or add lower protection behind OEM front" on my 15 GC Overland.



Has anyone had a bull bar fitted long term that is able to advise of the long term affects, if any on the Quadra Lift that has been used "Off Road".



