229.31 vs 229.51 Hello Chaps



I have just done a service on the crd WH.

After filling, I find that the Valvoline MST is now not 229.31 certified.

But it is 229.51. Everything I read tells me that 229.51 replaced 229.31 and that it is now basically obsolete in the MB world....



Anyone confirm?



Cheers,

Dave Hello ChapsI have just done a service on the crd WH.After filling, I find that the Valvoline MST is now not 229.31 certified.But it is 229.51. Everything I read tells me that 229.51 replaced 229.31 and that it is now basically obsolete in the MB world....Anyone confirm?Cheers,Dave