xj drivers seat advice please

a few years ago I had this problem 94 xj sport drivers seat was getting soft

added some extra sponge under the cover

time to do it again (truck still runs well)

thinking might be easier to get a good replacement if possible

anyone here wrecking/selling one

apparently changing the base with a passenger base is better as they are used less

