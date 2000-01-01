2014 Cherokee warranty job. What is it with service centres and customer service. Why can't you talk to the mechanic anymore, everything at service centres is so secretive, getting past the reception is impossible.

Had warranty on my kl trailhawk, major work tail shaft bearing and right universal. Lost drive completely, only able to move in sports mode.

Told by service manager that there (jeep) not meant to go on the beach. I just smiled and said oookkkaayyy. Learn something every day.

First warranty job, asked for info on what was done, told no that's not nessercary its warranty, any paper work, no its warranty, any record for me so I know what work history my car has, no it's warranty. Another ookkaayy.

