The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will look the same, but different The 2018 Jeep Wrangler wont be unveiled until sometime next year, but some fans of the venerable off-roader have done their best to peel back the curtain a little early.



The collective at JLWranglerForums.com have curated all of the information gleaned from spy photos, leaks, rumors and official statements about the next-generation truck and created a series of renderings that predict the look of the first all-new Wrangler in over a decade.



The overall look doesnt stray too far from the Wranglers iconic style, but a few key elements stand out.



The grille features the classic seven-slot design, but it bends backwards at the top to better blend with the long, bulging hood and slightly swept-back winshield. Round LED lights encroach into the outermost grille openings, while slim turn signal/marker lights run the width of the fenders.



Vends behind the front wheel arches are suggested by flaps in some of the camouflage wraps that prototypes have been spotted wearing, while Jeep Renegade-style vintage gas can-shaped taillights were depicted in a secret slideshow presentation shown to Jeep dealers that recently ended up on the internet.



The biggest departure from the current Wrangler, however, is the replacement of its roll cage by integrated roof rails fitted with removable or possibly retractable panels. Well, that and the addition of a pickup to the Wrangler lineup. Ones been officially confirmed by Jeep, but details have not yet been revealed. The forums images incorporate the roof panels into its crew cab body for a semi-open top feel.



As for whats under the skin, the Wrangler is expected to retain its traditional mostly steel body-on-frame design with aluminum used for the hood and doors, solid front and rear axles, and three engine choices that include a four-cylinder turbo, a V6 and the first diesel offered in a Wrangler in the United States.



With an on-sale date set for late next year, look for the real deal to show its face as early as the Detroit Auto Show in January.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com