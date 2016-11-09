 The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will look the same, but different - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Morris 4x4 Jeep
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > PORTAL > NEWS
Reload this Page The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will look the same, but different


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Jimmyb's Avatar
Jimmyb  Jimmyb is offline
Head Honcho
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Australia
Posts: 11,242
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 578
Liked 611 Times in 334 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default The 2018 Jeep Wrangler will look the same, but different

Jeeps 2018 Jeep WranglerThe 2018 Jeep Wrangler wont be unveiled until sometime next year, but some fans of the venerable off-roader have done their best to peel back the curtain a little early.

The collective at JLWranglerForums.com have curated all of the information gleaned from spy photos, leaks, rumors and official statements about the next-generation truck and created a series of renderings that predict the look of the first all-new Wrangler in over a decade.

The overall look doesnt stray too far from the Wranglers iconic style, but a few key elements stand out.

The grille features the classic seven-slot design, but it bends backwards at the top to better blend with the long, bulging hood and slightly swept-back winshield. Round LED lights encroach into the outermost grille openings, while slim turn signal/marker lights run the width of the fenders.

Vends behind the front wheel arches are suggested by flaps in some of the camouflage wraps that prototypes have been spotted wearing, while Jeep Renegade-style vintage gas can-shaped taillights were depicted in a secret slideshow presentation shown to Jeep dealers that recently ended up on the internet.

The biggest departure from the current Wrangler, however, is the replacement of its roll cage by integrated roof rails fitted with removable or possibly retractable panels. Well, that and the addition of a pickup to the Wrangler lineup. Ones been officially confirmed by Jeep, but details have not yet been revealed. The forums images incorporate the roof panels into its crew cab body for a semi-open top feel.

As for whats under the skin, the Wrangler is expected to retain its traditional mostly steel body-on-frame design with aluminum used for the hood and doors, solid front and rear axles, and three engine choices that include a four-cylinder turbo, a V6 and the first diesel offered in a Wrangler in the United States.

With an on-sale date set for late next year, look for the real deal to show its face as early as the Detroit Auto Show in January.

__________________
No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:32 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2016 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=