Error P2109 , "Park lockout solenoid valve is faulty" hi

I Have A jeep grand Cherokee 2.7 crd 2004

the Engines and Automatic Transmission Belongs to Mercedes

OM647 Diesel I5 Engines and w5j400 Automatic Transmission.





I have a problem with an automatic transmission

I get Error P2109 , "Park lockout solenoid valve is faulty"

I can not figure out which part should be replaced



