





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 49 Minutes Ago zzzz Full Flexer Join Date: Jul 2002 Location: melbourne Posts: 1,127 Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts zzzz's Garage 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ Asking Price: 10000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 1997 Condition: Used hard but well taken care of Odometer KM: 130000 Rego State: Victoria



I thought this day would never happen but, it's finally come time to sell off my TJ.

I've been living in the USA for the last 6 years, and I could use the funds for my JKU over here



It has been kept in a garage for the last 6 years and has no rust etc.



It performs exceptionally well off road and has been built to perform rather than look good



You could easily turn this back into more of a road jeep, or you could go the other direction and turn it into a competition or hard core offroad weapon.



Selling without roadworthy at this stage, but it would be relatively easy to get this passed as it only has 35's and has the wide flares to cover the tyres



Citron/Army green color



New Radiator

New power steering box

New uni joints in axles and front/rear drive shafts

New Pinion seals

New rear drum brakes and shoes

New battery

Near new front disks and pads

New warn winch motor



Dana 30 front with 4.56 gears and detroit locker

Dana 44 rear with 4.56 ratios and detroit locker

Slip Yoke Eliminator with custom driveshafts

AX15 Manual - rebuilt once after 5th gear died on the freeway



4 of 35x12.5x15 Maxxis Creepy Crawlers

1 of 35x12.5x15 Simex Extreme trekker

15x8 King racing mechanical beadlocks

Warn 7" wide flares



Custom rear swing away tyre carrier

Custom high clearance fuel tank skid

Custom high clearance t-case skid

Custom steering box skid

Sleeved tie rod



Upgraded headlight wiring loom and bulbs

Lightforce RMDL170 spotlights

Flush mount tail lights

Vented hood



4" springs

Old Man Emu N66L/N67L long travel shocks

Teraflex lower control arms

Currie front upper control arms

ARB Rear track bar bracket

Modified front track bar bracket

Quick disconnects

2" body lift



Warn M8274 high mount with brand new motor

Synthetic rope



ARB Snorkel

62mm throttle body and spacer

Extractors and custom 2.5" high flow cat/muffler/piping

Hand throttle

Bikini top, Wind jammer, Tonneau cover

Soundbar

Bestop seat covers - well loved

Half doors



Loads of other little mods and stuff I can't remember



Just let me know if you have any questions... I thought this day would never happen but, it's finally come time to sell off my TJ.I've been living in the USA for the last 6 years, and I could use the funds for my JKU over hereIt has been kept in a garage for the last 6 years and has no rust etc.It performs exceptionally well off road and has been built to perform rather than look goodYou could easily turn this back into more of a road jeep, or you could go the other direction and turn it into a competition or hard core offroad weapon.Selling without roadworthy at this stage, but it would be relatively easy to get this passed as it only has 35's and has the wide flares to cover the tyresCitron/Army green colorNew RadiatorNew power steering boxNew uni joints in axles and front/rear drive shaftsNew Pinion sealsNew rear drum brakes and shoesNew batteryNear new front disks and padsNew warn winch motorDana 30 front with 4.56 gears and detroit lockerDana 44 rear with 4.56 ratios and detroit lockerSlip Yoke Eliminator with custom driveshaftsAX15 Manual - rebuilt once after 5th gear died on the freeway4 of 35x12.5x15 Maxxis Creepy Crawlers1 of 35x12.5x15 Simex Extreme trekker15x8 King racing mechanical beadlocksWarn 7" wide flaresCustom rear swing away tyre carrierCustom high clearance fuel tank skidCustom high clearance t-case skidCustom steering box skidSleeved tie rodUpgraded headlight wiring loom and bulbsLightforce RMDL170 spotlightsFlush mount tail lightsVented hood4" springsOld Man Emu N66L/N67L long travel shocksTeraflex lower control armsCurrie front upper control armsARB Rear track bar bracketModified front track bar bracketQuick disconnects2" body liftWarn M8274 high mount with brand new motorSynthetic ropeARB Snorkel62mm throttle body and spacerExtractors and custom 2.5" high flow cat/muffler/pipingHand throttleBikini top, Wind jammer, Tonneau coverSoundbarBestop seat covers - well lovedHalf doorsLoads of other little mods and stuff I can't rememberJust let me know if you have any questions...

Sponsored Posts 2 46 Minutes Ago zzzz Full Flexer Join Date: Jul 2002 Location: melbourne Posts: 1,127 Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts zzzz's Garage



You can see the custom transfer case skid that sits flush with the frame rails in the front and lets you slide over obstacles without getting caught up





Custom rear tire carrier, bumper





Custom fuel tank skid - complete with a sticker that reads "Attach buggered toyota here"

A few more pictures from one of the last times it was out on the trails...You can see the custom transfer case skid that sits flush with the frame rails in the front and lets you slide over obstacles without getting caught upCustom rear tire carrier, bumperCustom fuel tank skid - complete with a sticker that reads "Attach buggered toyota here" Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:25 AM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.







Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

