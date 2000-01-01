I thought this day would never happen but, it's finally come time to sell off my TJ.
I've been living in the USA for the last 6 years, and I could use the funds for my JKU over here
It has been kept in a garage for the last 6 years and has no rust etc.
It performs exceptionally well off road and has been built to perform rather than look good
You could easily turn this back into more of a road jeep, or you could go the other direction and turn it into a competition or hard core offroad weapon.
Selling without roadworthy at this stage, but it would be relatively easy to get this passed as it only has 35's and has the wide flares to cover the tyres
Citron/Army green color
New Radiator
New power steering box
New uni joints in axles and front/rear drive shafts
New Pinion seals
New rear drum brakes and shoes
New battery
Near new front disks and pads
New warn winch motor
Dana 30 front with 4.56 gears and detroit locker
Dana 44 rear with 4.56 ratios and detroit locker
Slip Yoke Eliminator with custom driveshafts
AX15 Manual - rebuilt once after 5th gear died on the freeway
4 of 35x12.5x15 Maxxis Creepy Crawlers
1 of 35x12.5x15 Simex Extreme trekker
15x8 King racing mechanical beadlocks
Warn 7" wide flares
Custom rear swing away tyre carrier
Custom high clearance fuel tank skid
Custom high clearance t-case skid
Custom steering box skid
Sleeved tie rod
Upgraded headlight wiring loom and bulbs
Lightforce RMDL170 spotlights
Flush mount tail lights
Vented hood
4" springs
Old Man Emu N66L/N67L long travel shocks
Teraflex lower control arms
Currie front upper control arms
ARB Rear track bar bracket
Modified front track bar bracket
Quick disconnects
2" body lift
Warn M8274 high mount with brand new motor
Synthetic rope
ARB Snorkel
62mm throttle body and spacer
Extractors and custom 2.5" high flow cat/muffler/piping
Hand throttle
Bikini top, Wind jammer, Tonneau cover
Soundbar
Bestop seat covers - well loved
Half doors
Loads of other little mods and stuff I can't remember
Just let me know if you have any questions...