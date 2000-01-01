 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 49 Minutes Ago
zzzz's Avatar
zzzz  zzzz is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: melbourne
Posts: 1,127
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ
Asking Price: 10000
Make: Jeep
Model: Wrangler
Year: 1997
Condition: Used hard but well taken care of
Odometer KM: 130000
Rego State: Victoria


I thought this day would never happen but, it's finally come time to sell off my TJ.
I've been living in the USA for the last 6 years, and I could use the funds for my JKU over here

It has been kept in a garage for the last 6 years and has no rust etc.

It performs exceptionally well off road and has been built to perform rather than look good

You could easily turn this back into more of a road jeep, or you could go the other direction and turn it into a competition or hard core offroad weapon.

Selling without roadworthy at this stage, but it would be relatively easy to get this passed as it only has 35's and has the wide flares to cover the tyres

Citron/Army green color

New Radiator
New power steering box
New uni joints in axles and front/rear drive shafts
New Pinion seals
New rear drum brakes and shoes
New battery
Near new front disks and pads
New warn winch motor

Dana 30 front with 4.56 gears and detroit locker
Dana 44 rear with 4.56 ratios and detroit locker
Slip Yoke Eliminator with custom driveshafts
AX15 Manual - rebuilt once after 5th gear died on the freeway

4 of 35x12.5x15 Maxxis Creepy Crawlers
1 of 35x12.5x15 Simex Extreme trekker
15x8 King racing mechanical beadlocks
Warn 7" wide flares

Custom rear swing away tyre carrier
Custom high clearance fuel tank skid
Custom high clearance t-case skid
Custom steering box skid
Sleeved tie rod

Upgraded headlight wiring loom and bulbs
Lightforce RMDL170 spotlights
Flush mount tail lights
Vented hood

4" springs
Old Man Emu N66L/N67L long travel shocks
Teraflex lower control arms
Currie front upper control arms
ARB Rear track bar bracket
Modified front track bar bracket
Quick disconnects
2" body lift

Warn M8274 high mount with brand new motor
Synthetic rope

ARB Snorkel
62mm throttle body and spacer
Extractors and custom 2.5" high flow cat/muffler/piping
Hand throttle
Bikini top, Wind jammer, Tonneau cover
Soundbar
Bestop seat covers - well loved
Half doors

Loads of other little mods and stuff I can't remember

Just let me know if you have any questions...

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 46 Minutes Ago
zzzz's Avatar
zzzz  zzzz is offline
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: melbourne
Posts: 1,127
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default
A few more pictures from one of the last times it was out on the trails...

You can see the custom transfer case skid that sits flush with the frame rails in the front and lets you slide over obstacles without getting caught up


Custom rear tire carrier, bumper


Custom fuel tank skid - complete with a sticker that reads "Attach buggered toyota here"
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 02:25 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=