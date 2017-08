Dash lights won't go out Hi all,



Had the dreaded S49 update done today. Drove the car home and parked it in the carport however on going out 4 hours later saw that the instrument lights and centre console gear indicator lights are still on (not the u-connect display though). I have tried restarting the car, relocking it etc to no avail. Has anybody else come across this problem and knows how it was resolved. Thought I would run it past the forum before I unhook the battery to reset the car.



