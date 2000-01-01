See carsales.com ad ID SSE-AD-4568369
Hardtop and soft top included
LED Headlight upgrade JW Speaker Evolution J (Full ADR compliance)
Safari Snorkel
Front and rear ARB bars and Towbar with Mopar tow hitch
Rock Sliders/steps
ARB Air locker on rear diff
3.5 inch Flexi coil lift mated with Fox dampers
Airbagman Airbags in rear springs with in-cab inflation/deflation
33 inch Mickey Thompson MTZ mounted on 5 X Method Mesh 17 Rims
Diffs regeared with 4:11 ratios
Diff gearing and wheels managed with Procal to ensure gearbox remains responsive.
Wheeling extras -
Swaybar JKS quicker disconnects (New from SBR Offroad Jan 17)
ARB air compressor with tyre inflation kit mounted in-cab
Dual battery setup (105AH AGM Remco battery) with in-dash dual digital battery gauge and managed by a Redarc isolator
Murchison ECU Remap (more power/better economy)
Upgrades to suspension and steering components - heavy duty drag link tie rod, front and rear track bar relocation brackets, Synergy, Heavy duty ball joints to replace OEM, new Terraflex adjustable, upper and lower control arms both front and rear, Terraflex differential covers, Steering damper relocation bracket and removable mudflaps
Servicing extras/info -
New radiator, new Hayden sever duty viscous clutch fan and Spal electric Thermo fan, Timing Belt and water pump replaced at 100K, Brake rotors machined and brake fluid change Nov 16, Auto service at 80K, Provent 200 catchcan installed.
Other goodies -
Hema HN7 GPS On and Offroad Navigator
Scanguage II (Monitors engine diagnostics through the OBD2 port)
GME 40 channel UHF with extension speaker
Rugged Ridge, billet aluminium bonnet latches
Rugged Ridge, bonnet stone guard
Front and rear seats always covered (sheep skin front/Neoprene rear) and floor mats
Tinted windows all round and weather shields installed
Infinity sound system with sound bar and subwoofer
Rhino roof racks on hardtop
Soft-top fitted with quick disconnects
Spider web shade (used during roof-off driving)
Tool and recovery storage in rear
Meticulously serviced and maintained every 10K.
Genuine sale, upgrading to a new vehicle for towing a large van
LED interior light upgrade including LED light strip in rear tailgate screen
Mount on tailgate for Highlift Jack
Reversing floodlamps