1 1 Hour Ago jbrad Senior Newbie Join Date: Jun 2009 Posts: 55 What Jeep do I drive?: JK Likes: 0 Liked 4 Times in 3 Posts jbrad's Garage '09 Jeep Wrangler JKU, CRD, Auto Asking Price: $30,500 ono Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 2009 Condition: Very Good Odometer KM: 118,XXX Rego State: ACT (Roadworthy provided) See carsales.com ad ID SSE-AD-4568369



Hardtop and soft top included

LED Headlight upgrade  JW Speaker Evolution J (Full ADR compliance)

Safari Snorkel

Front and rear ARB bars and Towbar with Mopar tow hitch

Rock Sliders/steps

ARB Air locker on rear diff

3.5 inch Flexi coil lift mated with Fox dampers

Airbagman Airbags in rear springs with in-cab inflation/deflation

33 inch Mickey Thompson MTZ mounted on 5 X Method Mesh 17 Rims

Diffs regeared with 4:11 ratios

Diff gearing and wheels managed with Procal to ensure gearbox remains responsive.



Wheeling extras -

Swaybar JKS quicker disconnects (New from SBR Offroad  Jan 17)

ARB air compressor with tyre inflation kit mounted in-cab

Dual battery setup (105AH AGM Remco battery) with in-dash dual digital battery gauge and managed by a Redarc isolator

Murchison ECU Remap (more power/better economy)

Upgrades to suspension and steering components - heavy duty drag link tie rod, front and rear track bar relocation brackets, Synergy, Heavy duty ball joints to replace OEM, new Terraflex adjustable, upper and lower control arms both front and rear, Terraflex differential covers, Steering damper relocation bracket and removable mudflaps



Servicing extras/info -

New radiator, new Hayden sever duty viscous clutch fan and Spal electric Thermo fan, Timing Belt and water pump replaced at 100K, Brake rotors machined and brake fluid change Nov 16, Auto service at 80K, Provent 200 catchcan installed.



Other goodies -

Hema HN7 GPS On and Offroad Navigator

Scanguage II (Monitors engine diagnostics through the OBD2 port)

GME 40 channel UHF with extension speaker

Rugged Ridge, billet aluminium bonnet latches

Rugged Ridge, bonnet stone guard

Front and rear seats always covered (sheep skin front/Neoprene rear) and floor mats

Tinted windows all round and weather shields installed

Infinity sound system with sound bar and subwoofer

Rhino roof racks on hardtop

Soft-top fitted with quick disconnects

Spider web shade (used during roof-off driving)

Tool and recovery storage in rear

Meticulously serviced and maintained every 10K.

Genuine sale, upgrading to a new vehicle for towing a large van

LED interior light upgrade including LED light strip in rear tailgate screen

Mount on tailgate for Highlift Jack

Reversing floodlamps



