2012 GIC Extreme Offroad Camper Trailer Asking Price: 4500ono Condition: Used Location: Bathurst 2012 GIC extreme off-road camper trailer.

12 foot tent, awning and walls and floors to enclose the awning.

Optional extras included:

Poly block coupling

Stone guard

Large toolbox

60l water tank and two taps

Large stainless kitchen

33" all terrains

Electric brakes

Fold down legs



I have added:

Timber bar and rod holder

new swing up jockey wheel

A arm level

Drain bung for water tank



Included in sale of close to asking price:

Electric water pump

New trailer 9 pin plug

New battery hold down kit

2 heavy canvas tarps roughly 6x3 meters each







