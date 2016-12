2" springs swap Hi,



I'm dropping my jeep from 2.5" to a 2" (only just found out there is a 50mm legal limit). Does anyone know if King Springs give you an accurate 2" or does anyone recommend a different brand?



Thanks,

Nick





