Dead KJ Long time with no problems but need a little help if possible. 02 CRD Manual with 170000klms . Not sure whether it is relevant , but just changed the accessories belt and have driven over 100 Kim's from Sunny coast to Brisbane, all good. Started again and went well, drove around town and parked for a max of 5 minutes and jumped back in and was dead as. Nothing! Checked battery terminals etc for anything strange and all good. Jumped in and had another go and it turned over...just! Battery is around 18 months and is showing 12.8 and appears to be all good. Called RACQ and waited another 30 mins and had another go and it turned over very slowly and actually started. Got it home and turned off and started again...just! Have left charger on overnight just in case and have tried to start again but now absolutely nothing, not even a click, no dash lights, nothing. Just seems a little weird with no prior warning about anything at all. Any clues or info would be greatly appreciated. Happy Christmas everyone!🌲🍾🍻 Long time with no problems but need a little help if possible. 02 CRD Manual with 170000klms . Not sure whether it is relevant , but just changed the accessories belt and have driven over 100 Kim's from Sunny coast to Brisbane, all good. Started again and went well, drove around town and parked for a max of 5 minutes and jumped back in and was dead as. Nothing! Checked battery terminals etc for anything strange and all good. Jumped in and had another go and it turned over...just! Battery is around 18 months and is showing 12.8 and appears to be all good. Called RACQ and waited another 30 mins and had another go and it turned over very slowly and actually started. Got it home and turned off and started again...just! Have left charger on overnight just in case and have tried to start again but now absolutely nothing, not even a click, no dash lights, nothing. Just seems a little weird with no prior warning about anything at all. Any clues or info would be greatly appreciated. Happy Christmas everyone!🌲🍾🍻 __________________

JEEPeter

2.5 " CRDSTU Lift

GDE Tune

Starting to "Like" my Jeep