Dipstick for the NAG1 5 speed I bought a B&M dipstick 22301 some time ago and finally went to fit it today only problem is it goes in about two thirds of the way and stops (before it reaches the oil). There must be bend that the 80 mm solid tip will not go around



There was a choice of three dipsticks available but the only difference I could see was the length 22300, 22301, 22302



I also have the B&M deeper alloy pan to install so maybe I can see where the problem is with the dipstick when I take off the pan



I went to the local dealer and asked to see the service one they use as I know some one there, sorry mate ours is broken and we haven't replaced it. That really inspires confidence hey!



It is a problem that the 5 speed was only fitted to the export models and for a short time as the US dealers etc have no info on them



