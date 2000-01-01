Aftermarket bug deflectors. Hi all,



Who has experience with an aftermarket bug deflector? If so, what is your opinion, worthwhile?



Do they actually provide enough of an effect that reduces bugs/insects colliding with your windshield? Other than that I want to also protect my bonnet and windshield from rocks and other material from damaging my JK.



I'm interested in the Rugged Ridge bug deflector has it attaches underneath the bonnet, granting some access to the front of the bonnet for washing and doesn't attach to the outside of the bonnet possibly allowing foreign material/objects to collect and scratch the bonnet, as I've read some bug deflectors can do.



So are bug deflectors worthwhile, providing deflection of bugs/insects and rocks for the windshield and bonnet or are they just for the look and or cause more issues then they reduce?



