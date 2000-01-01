WK2 8HP70 GDE Transmission Tune Now Available Hi All,















The GDE Trans Tune for our 8HP70 box is now available also to us as well. Just need to confirm the regen portion for those that have had a DPF delete.















Hi Marc,















In the rest-of-world markets two different transmissions have been used, depending on the model year and vehicle features it might have the 8HP70 or 8HP75 (Gen2) transmission.















As long as it is an 8HP70 trans we could tune it.















Regards







Matt







GDE Calibrator















http://www.greendieselengineering.co...ne/2_52.action











