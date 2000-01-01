Roof compatibility Hi,



I have a 99 TJ Sport

It has a soft top on it, but the windows are scratched heavily, so it is near impossible to see out of them.

I have polished the front windows to the point that they are now usable, but the tinted side and rear are still impossible.



There is someone selling a soft roof setup cheaply off of a TJ Rubicon 2 door apparently but they don't know what year.



What year models are compatible with mine? Regardless, i will be testing the fitment of the windows on mine, but i'd rather not have to drive out there if there is no chance of it fitting.





Thanks,



