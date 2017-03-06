1991 YJ WRANGLER LAREDO - 4 seater
The place that rebuilt the motor that specialises in chev engines said that the motor is out of either a camaro or corvette stingray
NO SWAPS
350chev Smallblock with 5000kms on clock since motor built. Mild Camshaft.
Good condition interior as seen in pictures, paint is in ok condition as seen, , polishes up well and is definately a head turner on the road and off. ( odometer reads 170,000) Have paper work to prove 5000kms since motor rebuilt. First carby smallblock 350 chev to pass emmisions test since law brought in.
Never been off the road with new motor since fitted. Vehicle weighs in at at only 1460kgs , 200 kgs heavier than your standard vitara.
New 4" Suspension lift
New 2" Body Lift
New 3" Tail Pipe and 2014 commodore muffler (146 decibels at 2000rpm)
New Spare 2" 90 decibel exhaust system if too loud for your liking (both exhaust systems fabricated tested and fitted by MCE Motorsport with 5 gas emission test.
New Rancho Steering Dampener Fitted
New 100amp Alternator with 5 year warranty being fitted
New Genuine MSD Ignition set up comes with spare rev limiter set plugs to change engine rev limit.
Momo Steering Wheel
Custom Wind down your Window Air Conditioning. ( still has vents if wanted just need pump fitted)
New Window Winders
New Floor Inserts
New Carpet fitted with some slight damage in front.
New Aftermarket gauges.
Engine still very fresh and clean.
New 4x4 Safari Spotlights fitted and working, has covers if wanted aswell.
Has Bikini Soft top in very good condition, 2 clips missing on windscreen but couldnt tell the difference.
New 31" Yokohama Tyres on 8" Rims. (Can fit 35" - 37" Tyres with current lift kit)
Special Fabricated oil sump for hill climbs etc to ensure engine wont run dry on incline or declines.
New Waterproof Fuse boxes fitted for easy fuse change out.
Passenger seat folds forward for easy access for passengers.
Comes with hard top but with no rear glass. ( currently looking into getting new glass fitted)
New Quick fit studs and lever fitted for easy removal and installation of hard top.
New x3 manual fans fitted for engine cooling, manual fans fitted so fans can be turned off if going through river etc to save fans from blowing up.
New Aftermarket RPC Radiator
New 16Psi Radiator cap
Has Fitted Tailshaft retainer bracket to stop tailshaft from hitting road if breaks or / slips out of gearbox as per australian standards.
Chrome Grill
Aftermarket 7" flares , Comes with extra 2" bolt on flares if fitting bigger wheels.
New Heavy Duty Brake Booster With bigger bore for maximum stopping power, as per the brake test had to undergo for certification of bigger motor.
High Quality Strong Engine Mounts Fitted.
New Long Waterpump
New Quickfuel 580 Carburator.
New ACDELCO Battery
Fitted and working 2 way UNIDEN radio.
New Rugged Ridge 9500 Lbs Winch with controls etc. Never used.
Aftermarket Bigger Side mirrors fitted for better rear view.
New Front Seat Belts fitted
New Front Seat Belt Buckles
5 Star Movement sensor Alarm with x2 remotes.
New Ignition Key barrel Fitted
New Heavy Duty Clutch
New Flywheel
New Starter Motor.
New Front and rear brake assembly kit fitted.
New Electric High Quality / High Pressure Fuel Pump.
Originally converted from left hand drive to right hand drive in new zealand.
Comes with YJ Jeep Manual
Engine was Fully Rebuilt And run in By award winning Specialised West Coast Engine Reconditioners in New Zealand. $10,000 spent on engine recondition alone.
http://www.waer.co.nz/
Machined heads for higher engine compression,
Machined Piston Bores
Machined Valve Seats
High Compression pistons
HIgh Compression Valves
High Compression Rings
Mild Cam
Custom Oil Pickup
Custom Oil Sump
Everything In engine was rebuilt with Brand New High Quality parts as only used by West Auckland Engine Reconditioners.
Engine was run in and fine tuned on dyno by West Auckland Engine Reconditioners.
Vacuum filled radiator whilst engine was broken in.
SERIOUS B