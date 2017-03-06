 New 350 Corvette / 6" Lifted 1991 YJ Jeep Wrangler / Certified - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page New 350 Corvette / 6" Lifted 1991 YJ Jeep Wrangler / Certified


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
ZVB YJ  ZVB YJ is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: YJ
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default New 350 Corvette / 6" Lifted 1991 YJ Jeep Wrangler / Certified
Asking Price: 12000 ono
Make: Jeep - Chrysler
Model: YJ - Wrangler
Year: 1991
Condition: Awesome
Odometer KM: 5000
Rego State: WA
1991 YJ WRANGLER LAREDO - 4 seater

The place that rebuilt the motor that specialises in chev engines said that the motor is out of either a camaro or corvette stingray

NO SWAPS

350chev Smallblock with 5000kms on clock since motor built. Mild Camshaft.
Good condition interior as seen in pictures, paint is in ok condition as seen, , polishes up well and is definately a head turner on the road and off. ( odometer reads 170,000) Have paper work to prove 5000kms since motor rebuilt. First carby smallblock 350 chev to pass emmisions test since law brought in.

Never been off the road with new motor since fitted. Vehicle weighs in at at only 1460kgs , 200 kgs heavier than your standard vitara.

New 4" Suspension lift
New 2" Body Lift
New 3" Tail Pipe and 2014 commodore muffler (146 decibels at 2000rpm)
New Spare 2" 90 decibel exhaust system if too loud for your liking (both exhaust systems fabricated tested and fitted by MCE Motorsport with 5 gas emission test.
New Rancho Steering Dampener Fitted
New 100amp Alternator with 5 year warranty being fitted
New Genuine MSD Ignition set up comes with spare rev limiter set plugs to change engine rev limit.
Momo Steering Wheel
Custom Wind down your Window Air Conditioning. ( still has vents if wanted just need pump fitted)
New Window Winders
New Floor Inserts
New Carpet fitted with some slight damage in front.
New Aftermarket gauges.
Engine still very fresh and clean.
New 4x4 Safari Spotlights fitted and working, has covers if wanted aswell.
Has Bikini Soft top in very good condition, 2 clips missing on windscreen but couldnt tell the difference.
New 31" Yokohama Tyres on 8" Rims. (Can fit 35" - 37" Tyres with current lift kit)
Special Fabricated oil sump for hill climbs etc to ensure engine wont run dry on incline or declines.
New Waterproof Fuse boxes fitted for easy fuse change out.
Passenger seat folds forward for easy access for passengers.
Comes with hard top but with no rear glass. ( currently looking into getting new glass fitted)
New Quick fit studs and lever fitted for easy removal and installation of hard top.
New x3 manual fans fitted for engine cooling, manual fans fitted so fans can be turned off if going through river etc to save fans from blowing up.
New Aftermarket RPC Radiator
New 16Psi Radiator cap
Has Fitted Tailshaft retainer bracket to stop tailshaft from hitting road if breaks or / slips out of gearbox as per australian standards.
Chrome Grill
Aftermarket 7" flares , Comes with extra 2" bolt on flares if fitting bigger wheels.
New Heavy Duty Brake Booster With bigger bore for maximum stopping power, as per the brake test had to undergo for certification of bigger motor.
High Quality Strong Engine Mounts Fitted.
New Long Waterpump
New Quickfuel 580 Carburator.
New ACDELCO Battery
Fitted and working 2 way UNIDEN radio.
New Rugged Ridge 9500 Lbs Winch with controls etc. Never used.
Aftermarket Bigger Side mirrors fitted for better rear view.
New Front Seat Belts fitted
New Front Seat Belt Buckles
5 Star Movement sensor Alarm with x2 remotes.
New Ignition Key barrel Fitted
New Heavy Duty Clutch
New Flywheel
New Starter Motor.
New Front and rear brake assembly kit fitted.
New Electric High Quality / High Pressure Fuel Pump.
Originally converted from left hand drive to right hand drive in new zealand.
Comes with YJ Jeep Manual

Engine was Fully Rebuilt And run in By award winning Specialised West Coast Engine Reconditioners in New Zealand. $10,000 spent on engine recondition alone.

http://www.waer.co.nz/

Machined heads for higher engine compression,
Machined Piston Bores
Machined Valve Seats
High Compression pistons
HIgh Compression Valves
High Compression Rings
Mild Cam
Custom Oil Pickup
Custom Oil Sump
Everything In engine was rebuilt with Brand New High Quality parts as only used by West Auckland Engine Reconditioners.
Engine was run in and fine tuned on dyno by West Auckland Engine Reconditioners.
Vacuum filled radiator whilst engine was broken in.

SERIOUS B
Attached Thumbnails
20170306_083211.jpg   20170306_083235.jpg   engine bay 1.jpg   Engine bay 2.jpg   Jeep interior 2.jpg  

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off


Shop Jeep Parts & Accessories at Morris 4x4 Center


All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:21 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=