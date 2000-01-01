new lightforce genesis have been poking around for some round LEDs to replace the bar down front and came across this new-ish release from lightforce









Anyone know much about them? I've gathered some specs



210mm, 140W, 37LED, 13850 raw lumens, IP69K, made in the south of aus







vs the ubiquitous ARB AR32



220mm, 90W, 32 LED, 8200 raw lumens, IP68, made by rigid USA









Both cost a small fortune, but on paper the lightforce looks a step up from the intensity and any reputable 20"ish bar I've found. What I can't find is much talk or anything about how they go in practice so feeling like a bit of a guinea pig with this one, on the other hand it looks like lightforce has a solid statement here after the knock off fiasco and building back in aus.



