  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
nevillebartos
Default new lightforce genesis
have been poking around for some round LEDs to replace the bar down front and came across this new-ish release from lightforce




Anyone know much about them? I've gathered some specs

210mm, 140W, 37LED, 13850 raw lumens, IP69K, made in the south of aus



vs the ubiquitous ARB AR32

220mm, 90W, 32 LED, 8200 raw lumens, IP68, made by rigid USA




Both cost a small fortune, but on paper the lightforce looks a step up from the intensity and any reputable 20"ish bar I've found. What I can't find is much talk or anything about how they go in practice so feeling like a bit of a guinea pig with this one, on the other hand it looks like lightforce has a solid statement here after the knock off fiasco and building back in aus.

If the specs arn't a scam I guess I'll grab a pair, any further info on those options or anything else worth considering would be handy.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
timsarg
if you are looking at dropping that sorta coin look at the lightforce HTX230 . I got a pair of those and they freakin rock
