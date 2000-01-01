have been poking around for some round LEDs to replace the bar down front and came across this new-ish release from lightforce
Anyone know much about them? I've gathered some specs
210mm, 140W, 37LED, 13850 raw lumens, IP69K, made in the south of aus
vs the ubiquitous ARB AR32
220mm, 90W, 32 LED, 8200 raw lumens, IP68, made by rigid USA
Both cost a small fortune, but on paper the lightforce looks a step up from the intensity and any reputable 20"ish bar I've found. What I can't find is much talk or anything about how they go in practice so feeling like a bit of a guinea pig with this one, on the other hand it looks like lightforce has a solid statement here after the knock off fiasco and building back in aus.
If the specs arn't a scam I guess I'll grab a pair, any further info on those options or anything else worth considering would be handy.