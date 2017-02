2009 Jeep KK Cherokee rear cargo cover blind Asking Price: 100 firm Condition: Never used but has been stored for a few years Location: Wentworthville nsw pickup only 2009 Jeep KK Cherokee rear cargo cover blind

Taken out of the car when i bought it in 2009 and put it into my garage. A couple very very light marks on the plastic part due to storage, hardly noticeable just being open.

Just traded the car recently and forgot about it.

$100 firm. Pickup only Wentworthville NSW.







Best contact method- first to reply to thread, then i can pm you further 2009 Jeep KK Cherokee rear cargo cover blindTaken out of the car when i bought it in 2009 and put it into my garage. A couple very very light marks on the plastic part due to storage, hardly noticeable just being open.Just traded the car recently and forgot about it.$100 firm. Pickup only Wentworthville NSW.Best contact method- first to reply to thread, then i can pm you further Last edited by Jeep2002noob; 58 Minutes Ago at 05:14 PM .