New to old Jeep
2006 WH CRD Jeep, 153K bought Pickles auction, full service history sight unseen $6,700.

LHR Wheel code - replaced wheel sensor => still in alarm. Traced cables continuity all the way to ABS module, Wagga Motors replaced ABS module and I cant speak highly enough about Mick and the team.

It has been hot but haven't enjoyed the temp gauge heading to 103 degree. Pulled the thermostat and tested opening. Started opening at 97 degrees. Purchased a new thermostat from Murchison and flushed the system, cleaned fins. System was clean to start with, but did it anyway. Tested new thermostat started opening at 87 degrees as it was supposed too. Still getting above 100 degrees car only, pulling up the hills from Wagga to Canberra. Seems to plateau at around 103 degrees. Last trip pulled up at Gundagai and pulled motor cover and wind deflector between bumper and bottom skid plate(don't know what its called), seemed to improve temperature issues by about 2 degree average. At any rate once boost rises above 10 PSI temperature seems to steadily rise. I note post by those who have modified the thermofans to bring them on earlier, but I don't think it would help much at over 110k/hr, and yes the driving lights may be deflecting important air flow, but it should be able to deal with it.

Bought the Jeep to tow a boat but bit dubious if it is up to the task. Looked around for heavy duty radiators, but don't seem to be any about, and "its a Jeep thing" won't cut it. Maybe the radiator is buggered, but its been well looked after.

Apart from that the JEEP is a pleasure to drive, solid comfortable and with the Lovell springs and whatever shocks its got on it is sure footed and trustworthy. Nice vehicle, just wished if Mercedes designed the thing to run at 87 degrees then those who choose cooling systems honour the wishes, I am no fan of turning AC off and heater on to climb up a hill.

Cheers.

