Call Me a IDIOT! Yes Friends I got it all WRONG!!!

after many posts over the years Crying my XJ runs HOT!......and 3 thermostats 2 radiators and 2 water pumps later

I fixed the water pump leak and fitted a hi flow pump and still my temps were up oner the 100 mark I was pulling my hair out why does the 96 run so HOT yet the 99 runs at a nice 93 ish air on or off Well I was thinking about doing a bypass switch on the dash to run the electric fan when I want as I am going to Bris in a month then Yesterday I realized I had it all back the front!!!!

I thought that because my clutch fan didn't spin more than a quarter of a turn when cold it was GOOD!.....................

But that's not GOOD is it............."NO!" All these years I had it back to front So I ordered a new fan clutch

Mine would hardly turn when cold I havnt tried to shove a rolled up newspaper into it when running hot as yet BUT I bet it is F$&#)D

All this time.............................................. ..........

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING!