Exclamation Turbo Resonator removal problem arose
So i had a feeling my engine would be full of oil (not in the good way) and wanted to remove the turbo resi to give it a nice full clean and to gut the inside see how she'll sound, removal wasn't that bad instead of two bolts i had one, the other wasn't put on, so took it out cleaned it and i noticed on the back part of the resi there was a mark as if its pushed up onto the pulleys at some stage of its life making a small incision which now meant it was leaking air from there, just wondering has this happened to anyone else as well or am i just shit out of luck with my car!

Also anyone got any ideas how i could fix the hole its made as i called jeep they quoted $94 much to my surprise leaving me happy in that, area but said there is a 4 week wait as it has to come down from the states which is out of the question for me.

Default
Seal it with silicone sealant till the new one arrives or go to Mercedes & see if they can help.
Default
wouldn't the silicon sealant suck it through the hole and straight into the engine? wanted to do that till i thought about it sucking it in, might give Mercedes a try if i have to hopefully they're not expensive
