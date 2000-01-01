Turbo Resonator removal problem arose So i had a feeling my engine would be full of oil (not in the good way) and wanted to remove the turbo resi to give it a nice full clean and to gut the inside see how she'll sound, removal wasn't that bad instead of two bolts i had one, the other wasn't put on, so took it out cleaned it and i noticed on the back part of the resi there was a mark as if its pushed up onto the pulleys at some stage of its life making a small incision which now meant it was leaking air from there, just wondering has this happened to anyone else as well or am i just shit out of luck with my car!



