Wheel options I managed to score a few spares when I bought my WH which included 3 spare stock rims so I have a total of 7 stock rims now. My Jeep is currently stock ride height running 265/70/R17 ATs (Hankook Dynapro ATM) but these are in need of replacing. So I've been wondering what size do most of you go before you need to delve into some serious cutting / lifting? I'm pricing up a ~2 inch lift and will be trimming the pinch weld but not looking to do much more beyond that to fit wheels. From the reading I've done on this forum I can see that most move to different rims but I've yet to see any examples of folks on some steel rims or similar.