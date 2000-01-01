 96 xj unfinished project,ute - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Old 37 Minutes Ago
2jxj  2jxj is online now
Default 96 xj unfinished project,ute
Asking Price: 2600
Make: 96 cherokee
Model: Jeep
Year: 96
Condition: a bit rough
Odometer KM: 23000
Rego State: qld
This used to be my landcruiser park race car.
Is based around a cut down 96 cherokee sport.
4.0 litre petrol,cai intake,63mm tb, late model intake manifold, extractors full 2.5 inch system,with highflow cat and muffler,extractors are redback brand,recently recoed head,had a 50 thou shave,with a triple stainless steel hg. Comp ratio about 10-1. AW4 auto,with transgo stage 4 shift kit,shifts hard under wot,just firm under normal acceleration. Rear diff is a gq patrol item with disc brakes good lsd and 4.11 gears. Front diff is a braced d30 with matching 4.11 gears,rear shaft is custom gq based item. Has bug eye wrx seats,full 6 point rollcage,with 14inch procomp shocks through floor. Has also hydro bumps in front,custom front and back tube bars, aswell as engine bay brace connecting reinforced shock towers. Was a very competive and reliable,and has mod plates for both the suspension and rollcage. Would rather sell complete,but will part out if no interest.Wheels and tyres are 32 inch bighorns on patrol steel wheels,front diff has wheel adapters to convert to patrol 6 stud.Ring to discuss more deatils pics to come.0404870197

