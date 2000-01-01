excellent condition, very well maintained 1984 CJ7 Renegade.
$21,000, no silly offers considered
all but original car in very good condition - minor surface rust in very discrete places, (eg under where hood has slightly rubbed on guards, only visible if you lift the bonnet and even then its minor). No major rot or concerning rust.
The CJ7 has a very well built 308 V8 (engineered and mod report noted on registration) that starts first go every time even when not driven for months on end - very reliable and the sound is unreal. you can hear the car coming thats for sure. no need for any stereo in this car as all the music comes from the exhaust! electric thermo fan keeps the engine at good temp. wont overheat.
interior is in very good condition - seats are all original and no signs of wear at all. hard to believe they are 33 years old and have never been re-trimmed. seats have been covered most of their life.
carpets are original - not great / perfect but very good for age and no tears or major wear.
door trims etc are very good. all gauges work.
Paint is very good for original paint (some areas seem to have had minor touch up before my time - e.g where hard top would have rubbed against the tub) - there are patches that could do with a respray for a buyer looking to do a minor resto to bring it up to scratch but presents pretty well as it is - could be a great car for a light restoration - nothing major required by way of repair or expense.
Suspension and bushes etc have all been overhauled/ replaced in past 3 years, all body mounts are also near new - replaced about 3 years ago. steering stabiliser is less than 2 years old.
Has original jeep option tow package (rarely used for very light towing - maybe less than 5 times in its life), also has original genuine Jeep option front bull bar and spot lights (not jeep spot lights).
always maintained well and serviced, only driven 1000-2000 Kms per year for past 10 years and obviously not much more than that in the earlier years. Kms are genuine and original so average of circa 3,400 kms per annum.
i purchased the car from the original owner 10 years ago- he was a car collector frm a family of car fanatics and got the car for his 18th birthday as a toy. When i purchased the car it had never been off-road (and is obvious!) never driven in the rain and the hard top had never been removed. I have owned for past 10 years and have only ever driven the car in the rain once (i got caught out!) and it is still yet to go off-road in 33 years. comes with hard top (i am happy to repaint the top i have for it as long as the price is right - as i pilfered the top that came with this car for my other CJ7 that i have just restored)
Brakes fully rebuilt overhauled in 2016 including booster,master cylinder, proportion / bias valve and rear wheel cylinders.
comes with bikini top. has new BFG all terrain tyres (fitted less than 1000kms ago). wheels (as per photo) and tyres (new since photo) are currently on my other Jeep CJ7 while my other wheels get re-chromed but will be back in the next couple of weeks. shocks are older but performing fine - were replaced prior to me buying the car.
Rear lights and front lights and parking lights / indicators etc are original and in exceptional condition.
car is totally roadworthy and needs nothing to start enjoying it. The car also qualifies for NSW modified historic rego permitting 60 days a year of driving for next to nothing in rego and CTP.
Currently registered on full registration in NSW (number plate 84.JEEP) - lic plate is not included in sale but may be negotiated separately - i have another 84 Jeep i can put it on!
Its a lot of fun to drive. gets lots of attention.
price is set reasonably for a car of this condition. unlikely to find another CJ7 that presents as original from outside but is a beast underneath in this condition for this price. Most have been "butchered" with aftermarket lights, checkerplate, aftermarket / retrofit seats, aftermarket gauges etc.
selling as i have too many jeeps right now (4 Jeeps!) and my 2 year long resto-mod on my other CJ7 is all but finished so i have one too many CJ7s!
contact Dan on 0421737777 to ask any questions.