G'day and need some help Peter from NZ here, but with a 2010 Jeep 3.0V6 TDI in Oz. Need some help please. Done 172,000kms, no issues at all. Recently had limp home mode as inlet pipe and actuator on turbo had failed. Actuator replaced, pipes on order but sleeved to fix. Done 1000kms since, all good. Now doing the same thing, lack of boost and ECT light on. But now the fault code is 088 (I think) fuel rail pressure too high. Any ideas? Pipes being replaced as soon as they are in stock from Melbourne.

Oh and as an aside, went to Jeep dealer in Tamworth and told them what the issue was. Deep breath, not bothering to plug in to the vehicle, I was told it would be my gearbox, $10k for a recon one or $12k for a new one!!! Apparently very common, happens all the time and see it alot. Yeah right, seems like a scam to pull as much money out of me as possible. So be warned about their professional approach to diagnosing issues!!!!!