Custom Built Shelving system JK Hi All,



Here are a few photos of my custom built shelf system and fridge slide for my JK. I got the idea from a Canadian dude (Jeep Kitchen) off the Internet. I took his idea and a friend of mine who's a boil maker and I improved on it slightly and the following photos is the result.



Its a three draw system with the bottom shelf that accommodates a stove as well as kitchen utensils etc. The bottom shelf also has a prep area that is food grade stainless steel. My mate also fabricated a barcket to hold a 2kg Gas bottle however since getting all sorts of questions about carry a small gas bottle inside the car I now have an alcohol Origo Marine stove that I use instead and which I am extremely happy about!



















Here is the alcohol stove I use:



