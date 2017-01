Thats actually pretty cool, i like that you can open the tyre arm separately if you wanted



I thought the mounting panel looked a bit over the top but it would probably come in really handy in fairness. Good tow hitch point too



Worth noting these bumpers require a license plate relocation off to the side though, or in the centre of the spare tyre



The only thing that put me off is seeing that ugly rack of theirs on the demo Jeep!