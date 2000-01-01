Ironman 40mm lift kit Heads up Sydney peeps, picknpayless have a black GC for wrecking with an Ironman 40mm lift kit. As of this morning all the springs and shocks are there. Didn't have a real close look but condition looks good.



According to their website you can get the whole kit for $200!

http://www.picknpayless.com.au/ezipa...leDesc=Jeep WJ



If anyone has some heavy duty rear standard height springs though I'd be interested.

2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4.7lt V8 Auto with QuadraDrive :)