G'day Jeepers,
I've been on hiatus for a few years and considering buying a used JKU..
Sorry if this has been discussed - if there is a thread steer me in the right direction please!
Looking around the $20-25k mark or so and would prefer a 2011 with the updated interior. Really want an auto diesel (will be the better halfs daily driver) or could settle for a manual too however they are few and far between.
Seen plenty of nice 3.8 litre petrol models (including a supercharged one near me) but concerned about "real world fuel use" after owning a couple of XJs in the past which is why I'm considering a diesel. 9-10 litres is better than 12 litres plus per 100k...
I realise the 3.6 Pentastar may be the better choice but don't want to spend the cash.
So what is the fuel use as a daily driver of a petty 3.8? Yes it will be lifted slightly and geared appropriately, maybe on 32's.