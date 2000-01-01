Considering a used JK. 3.8 real world L/100km? G'day Jeepers,

I've been on hiatus for a few years and considering buying a used JKU..

Sorry if this has been discussed - if there is a thread steer me in the right direction please!



Looking around the $20-25k mark or so and would prefer a 2011 with the updated interior. Really want an auto diesel (will be the better halfs daily driver) or could settle for a manual too however they are few and far between.



Seen plenty of nice 3.8 litre petrol models (including a supercharged one near me) but concerned about "real world fuel use" after owning a couple of XJs in the past which is why I'm considering a diesel. 9-10 litres is better than 12 litres plus per 100k...



I realise the 3.6 Pentastar may be the better choice but don't want to spend the cash.



Last edited by BennyWA; 49 Minutes Ago at 12:08 PM