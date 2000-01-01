 Considering a used JK. 3.8 real world L/100km? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Default Considering a used JK. 3.8 real world L/100km?
G'day Jeepers,
I've been on hiatus for a few years and considering buying a used JKU..
Sorry if this has been discussed - if there is a thread steer me in the right direction please!

Looking around the $20-25k mark or so and would prefer a 2011 with the updated interior. Really want an auto diesel (will be the better halfs daily driver) or could settle for a manual too however they are few and far between.

Seen plenty of nice 3.8 litre petrol models (including a supercharged one near me) but concerned about "real world fuel use" after owning a couple of XJs in the past which is why I'm considering a diesel. 9-10 litres is better than 12 litres plus per 100k...

I realise the 3.6 Pentastar may be the better choice but don't want to spend the cash.

So what is the fuel use as a daily driver of a petty 3.8? Yes it will be lifted slightly and geared appropriately, maybe on 32's.
Cheers, Ben
When I had my 07 crd auto I never got close to those fuel figures even when stock, once it was moded F and R bar work, winch 33 etc it was normaly around 13 /14 sometimes worse, don't buy a crd for economy as it's just not there, dearer purchase price, dearer servicing and much dearer if something goes wrong, I now have an 06 grand with a 5.7 hemi and it's better on fuel than my JK was, if your on FB join the aussie jk experience page and someone there will help you out.
WH 5.7 Limited Navigator
