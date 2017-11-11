





Follow Ausjeepoffroad User Name Remember Me? Password Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

1 43 Minutes Ago Iconian Established Member Join Date: Oct 2011 Posts: 132 Likes: 4 Liked 20 Times in 10 Posts Iconian's Garage 2008 Jeep Wrangler - Currie 60's, Sprintex, King Shocks etc Asking Price: $30,000 firm Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Sport Year: 2008 Condition: Very Good Odometer KM: 173762 Rego State: VIC (Glen Iris) Legitimate burger with the lot point and shoot weapon. There isnt a place I havent been able to go in it. Im only selling due to house build about to commence and could do with the extra money. Please note that it has been used for what is was built for - for driving offroad. As such, it does have pin striping, but no major panel damage. Price is firm at $30,000.



Suspension



King shocks front and rear

AEV coils front and rear

Synergy upper and lower rear arms

Synergy upper front arms

Teraflex lower front arms

Antirock sway bars front and rear

Currie drag link, tie rod, and track bar

King front speed bumps

Teraflex rear speed bumps



Diffs



Currie Rockjock 60s front and rear

Upgraded brakes and braided extended brake lines

ARB airlockers front and rear

Chromoly 35 spline axles front and rear

Synergy ball joints



Engine



Sprintex Supercharger with custom tune from Melbourne Performance Centre

Tom Woods front and rear drive shafts

Sachs heavy duty clutch (brand new)

Optima yellow top battery

Aftermarket exhaust



Exterior



ATX slab bead locks

35 Nitto Trail Grapplers (70%, spare brand new)

Rockhard 4x4 front bar

Rockhard 4x4 rear bar with swing away tyre carrier

Rock sliders

Warn winch with brand new Dyneema rope

50 and 20 Rigid Industries light bars

Trail Mods removable flares with rubber extensions (to cover wheels)

Front inner flare guards

Safari snorkel

Rhino Sports roof racks

Hard top and soft top

Removable mud flaps



Interior



Oricom concealed UHF with hand set

Trek Amour seat covers

Rockhard 4x4 front harness bar

ARB twin compressor mounted under passenger seat

Rubber floor mats to foot wells and boot



Other



VIC registration to 11 November 2017

Road worthy certificate to be discussed (if in VIC)

Every fluid and filter changed 2,000km ago

Running perfectly since custom tune



Feel free to PM me or call / text on 0439116166.



Cheers,



Jono



Carsales ad for photos



https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...-4882446/?Cr=0 Legitimate burger with the lot point and shoot weapon. There isnt a place I havent been able to go in it. Im only selling due to house build about to commence and could do with the extra money. Please note that it has been used for what is was built for - for driving offroad. As such, it does have pin striping, but no major panel damage. Price is firm at $30,000.SuspensionKing shocks front and rearAEV coils front and rearSynergy upper and lower rear armsSynergy upper front armsTeraflex lower front armsAntirock sway bars front and rearCurrie drag link, tie rod, and track barKing front speed bumpsTeraflex rear speed bumpsDiffsCurrie Rockjock 60s front and rearUpgraded brakes and braided extended brake linesARB airlockers front and rearChromoly 35 spline axles front and rearSynergy ball jointsEngineSprintex Supercharger with custom tune from Melbourne Performance CentreTom Woods front and rear drive shaftsSachs heavy duty clutch (brand new)Optima yellow top batteryAftermarket exhaustExteriorATX slab bead locks35 Nitto Trail Grapplers (70%, spare brand new)Rockhard 4x4 front barRockhard 4x4 rear bar with swing away tyre carrierRock slidersWarn winch with brand new Dyneema rope50 and 20 Rigid Industries light barsTrail Mods removable flares with rubber extensions (to cover wheels)Front inner flare guardsSafari snorkelRhino Sports roof racksHard top and soft topRemovable mud flapsInteriorOricom concealed UHF with hand setTrek Amour seat coversRockhard 4x4 front harness barARB twin compressor mounted under passenger seatRubber floor mats to foot wells and bootOtherVIC registration to 11 November 2017Road worthy certificate to be discussed (if in VIC)Every fluid and filter changed 2,000km agoRunning perfectly since custom tuneFeel free to PM me or call / text on 0439116166.Cheers,JonoCarsales ad for photos

Sponsored Posts

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules







All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:10 PM .



Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top



AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.











Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7

Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com vB Ad Management by =RedTyger= AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.

