Legitimate burger with the lot point and shoot weapon. There isnt a place I havent been able to go in it. Im only selling due to house build about to commence and could do with the extra money. Please note that it has been used for what is was built for - for driving offroad. As such, it does have pin striping, but no major panel damage. Price is firm at $30,000.
Suspension
King shocks front and rear
AEV coils front and rear
Synergy upper and lower rear arms
Synergy upper front arms
Teraflex lower front arms
Antirock sway bars front and rear
Currie drag link, tie rod, and track bar
King front speed bumps
Teraflex rear speed bumps
Diffs
Currie Rockjock 60s front and rear
Upgraded brakes and braided extended brake lines
ARB airlockers front and rear
Chromoly 35 spline axles front and rear
Synergy ball joints
Engine
Sprintex Supercharger with custom tune from Melbourne Performance Centre
Tom Woods front and rear drive shafts
Sachs heavy duty clutch (brand new)
Optima yellow top battery
Aftermarket exhaust
Exterior
ATX slab bead locks
35 Nitto Trail Grapplers (70%, spare brand new)
Rockhard 4x4 front bar
Rockhard 4x4 rear bar with swing away tyre carrier
Rock sliders
Warn winch with brand new Dyneema rope
50 and 20 Rigid Industries light bars
Trail Mods removable flares with rubber extensions (to cover wheels)
Front inner flare guards
Safari snorkel
Rhino Sports roof racks
Hard top and soft top
Removable mud flaps
Interior
Oricom concealed UHF with hand set
Trek Amour seat covers
Rockhard 4x4 front harness bar
ARB twin compressor mounted under passenger seat
Rubber floor mats to foot wells and boot
Other
VIC registration to 11 November 2017
Road worthy certificate to be discussed (if in VIC)
Every fluid and filter changed 2,000km ago
Running perfectly since custom tune
Feel free to PM me or call / text on 0439116166.
Cheers,
Jono
Carsales ad for photos
https://www.carsales.com.au/private/...-4882446/?Cr=0