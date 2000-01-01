Rear recovery points Hi guys.



I'm addressing a number of issues with the XJ at the moment and one high on the list is my rear recovery point.



At the moment I have a rear bar/tire carrier I purchased years ago from an online store in QLD. It has a hitch receiver, but it's not rated or has any sort of rating plate on it as far as I can tell.



I never wanted to put much hurt on it as its poorly constructed and made of thin plate, however my last foray to the beach saw me having to tow a patrol that spewed it's guts up. This resulted in the bar bending like a banana so I'm not too keen on snatching off it again.



