has anyone ever done a JK body on a GU chassis
I have been toying with the idea & have was wondering if anyone else has ever tried it.
I was thinking JK 4 door body cut down to a dual cab on a GU or GQ chassis with a LS1 or GEN 3 (if I win loto a V6 or V8 turbo DSL) & auto, tray back,
Yes I know it will be a lot of mucking around & yes compliance & engineering will be a night mare not to mention expensive.
Ive done it before with a Feroza cab cut into an extra cab ute on a Fourrunner chassis with GU running gear on 37's & a supercharged V6 to an auto pushing it, it was all compliance & engineered/registered except for the 37"s.
Advantages & disadvantages.
# I like jeeps but I don't like their annoying little issues.
# I know that It will never offroad as good as a Jeep, but I can live with that.
#Staying as a tray back I should get a decent dual cab size tray on it (custom of corse).
# stronger running gear.
# better towing capacity.
# parts easy to come by.
at this stage it is still a dream,,, but everything starts with a dream.
One of my mates has just completed pretty much exactly what you've described...

GQ Patrol chassis, GU diffs, JK body, LS2 with auto, 37's, beadlocks and highmount winch. It's all engineered in Vic except for the 37's.

It was a huge undertaking, but if you've done this sort of thing before then go for it. Would my mate do it again? Maybe... maybe not... it was alot of work but the results are very impressive. I'll try and find some pics...
