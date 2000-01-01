has anyone ever done a JK body on a GU chassis I have been toying with the idea & have was wondering if anyone else has ever tried it.

I was thinking JK 4 door body cut down to a dual cab on a GU or GQ chassis with a LS1 or GEN 3 (if I win loto a V6 or V8 turbo DSL) & auto, tray back,

Yes I know it will be a lot of mucking around & yes compliance & engineering will be a night mare not to mention expensive.

Ive done it before with a Feroza cab cut into an extra cab ute on a Fourrunner chassis with GU running gear on 37's & a supercharged V6 to an auto pushing it, it was all compliance & engineered/registered except for the 37"s.

Advantages & disadvantages.

# I like jeeps but I don't like their annoying little issues.

# I know that It will never offroad as good as a Jeep, but I can live with that.

#Staying as a tray back I should get a decent dual cab size tray on it (custom of corse).

# stronger running gear.

# better towing capacity.

# parts easy to come by.

