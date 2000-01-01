Advanced DIY Custom Electronics been reading this guys work for a few years, is an Aussie Automotive Engineer, Inventor and online Journalist.



came across these articles outlining a system of inexpensive modular electronic units that will allow quite advanced custom electronics (such as monitor individual sensors).



supposedly needs Zero knowledge of electronics.



well worth a read if you have an interest in that area, an I recommend reading most all the dudes articles, if you have any interest in auto tech



http://www.autospeed.com/A_111547/hD...s/article.html been reading this guys work for a few years, is an Aussie Automotive Engineer, Inventor and online Journalist.came across these articles outlining a system of inexpensive modular electronic units that will allow quite advanced custom electronics (such as monitor individual sensors).supposedly needs Zero knowledge of electronics.well worth a read if you have an interest in that area, an I recommend reading most all the dudes articles, if you have any interest in auto tech __________________

Black '96 4.0 Sports auto, 310k+

White '96 4.0 Limited auto 266k 3" lift