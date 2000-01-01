 New xj milky coolant - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


New xj milky coolant
G'day

I bought a jeep xj last week it's an 01 with 165kms and has 0630 head.

I took it for drive on some slow trails the other day to give it a good test and see what problems I can find. Once the temp got over 100 it started to boil over so I stopped and let it cool down and continued on. It done this about 5 times on this slow section each time I pulled up and let it cool down. I got it on the open road again it was fine. I got it back home used it to go up the road a few times seemed fine however yesterday I checked the coolant overflow and it is milky looking, but it doesn't seem to be using any coolant


Done some research on it and looks like it might be a blown head gasket (hopefully) or a cracked head.

What do you guys think the best way to attack this is?

If it is just a head gasket what things should I check/replace while I have the head off?

Is your oil looking milky? get the head shaved and made true again while off
as far as getting hot whats the condition of your radiator and water pump check the thermostat as well may as well do the lot while its in bits
If you have the dreaded 0630 head, check for a crack near the rockers. Usually it occurs between cylinders 4 and 5. If you remove the valve cover you may be able to see it. Often coolant is evident where the crack is.
