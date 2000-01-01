New xj milky coolant G'day



I bought a jeep xj last week it's an 01 with 165kms and has 0630 head.



I took it for drive on some slow trails the other day to give it a good test and see what problems I can find. Once the temp got over 100 it started to boil over so I stopped and let it cool down and continued on. It done this about 5 times on this slow section each time I pulled up and let it cool down. I got it on the open road again it was fine. I got it back home used it to go up the road a few times seemed fine however yesterday I checked the coolant overflow and it is milky looking, but it doesn't seem to be using any coolant





Done some research on it and looks like it might be a blown head gasket (hopefully) or a cracked head.



What do you guys think the best way to attack this is?



