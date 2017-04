low beam parking headlight bulb location? Can someone tell me where I can find the low beam parking light bulb for the KK and how to take it out? I think i've spotted it behind the actual light in the engine bay but i'm not too sure. Also does it take a T10 bulb? Can someone tell me where I can find the low beam parking light bulb for the KK and how to take it out? I think i've spotted it behind the actual light in the engine bay but i'm not too sure. Also does it take a T10 bulb?