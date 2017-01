Rocky road 4wd usa Anyone deal with this mob before, paid USD $1200 for suspension parts about 8 to nine weeks ago. Took my money for product & transport but never had what I wanted in stock, have had 3 messages from them telling me parts were still being manufactured & would be sent out that week. Last week they contacted me to ask me what it was that I ordered. Do realise things happen but dont like being lied to. Anyone deal with this mob before, paid USD $1200 for suspension parts about 8 to nine weeks ago. Took my money for product & transport but never had what I wanted in stock, have had 3 messages from them telling me parts were still being manufactured & would be sent out that week. Last week they contacted me to ask me what it was that I ordered. Do realise things happen but dont like being lied to.