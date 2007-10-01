Which models came without DPF? Hello,



Which years of Jeep JK 4 doors (unlimited?) wranglers came with a dpf and without a dpf?



Does yours have a DPF or not?



Wanting to buy a wrangler without DPF and I heard 2 sides to the story... some claimed that up to 2010 they were without dpf... once the interior got redesigned in 2011 and the newer A428 diesel got put in which had more power than the 2007-10, then the DPF was added while the R428 diesel in the 2007-10 with the older more rugged looking interior did not have a DPF.



On other hand other people from oil companies said according to their listings even 2008 model wranglers had DPFs.... however that was at a time when they were coming in... or when cars with diesels started requiring them so perhaps some had them and others of the same year did not...



To my understanding DPF ads no benefit to the vehicle only a hinderance if anything because it limits the type of oil you must use (oil which doesnt protect AS good as the really good stuff is no good for DPFs) and it ads one extra thing to go wrong/service.



Since I am looking at buying a diesel, then I am not stuck to I must have one or not... I got the option to get one with or without...



