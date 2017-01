Oil Pressure drop on WK I recently had my WK Grand Cherokee serviced and the oil pressure light came on straight after they serviced it. I have now had the car towed and am waiting for the dealer to validate a warranty claim. Has anyone heard of this or had any experience relating to this. I recently had my WK Grand Cherokee serviced and the oil pressure light came on straight after they serviced it. I have now had the car towed and am waiting for the dealer to validate a warranty claim. Has anyone heard of this or had any experience relating to this.